Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $444.40

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 444.40 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 438.18 ($5.59), with a volume of 486495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.61).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.46) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.01) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 529 ($6.74) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.74) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.28).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
