Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Down 4.9%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 1,623,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,484,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $38,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bakkt news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $79,516.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $38,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,744 shares of company stock worth $3,493,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 4,335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

