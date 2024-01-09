Banco Bradesco’s (BBD) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.20 price objective on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

BBD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.