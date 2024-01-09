Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank First Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,938. The company has a market capitalization of $855.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. Bank First has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million.

In other Bank First news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bank First by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bank First by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

