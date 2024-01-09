Bank of America Begins Coverage on Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.93.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PR opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

