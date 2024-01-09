Bank of America Downgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $147.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOG. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.62.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.