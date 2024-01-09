Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $227,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 508,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

