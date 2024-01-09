Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

BMO stock opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

