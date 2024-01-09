Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

