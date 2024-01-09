Bank OZK’s (OZK) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

