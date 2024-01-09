BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.
BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on BCE
BCE Price Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 3.260625 EPS for the current year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What is a Dividend King?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.