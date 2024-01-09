B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. General Mills comprises approximately 0.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. 1,485,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,300. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

