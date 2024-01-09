B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 36,835 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1,116.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.05. 543,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.