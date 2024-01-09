B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 399,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

