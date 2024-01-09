B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Kellanova makes up 0.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. 587,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,811,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

