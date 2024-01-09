B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $376,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,463,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. 2,577,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

