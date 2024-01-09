B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New $899,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.