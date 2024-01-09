B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases Shares of 197,115 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 197,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,000. RTX makes up about 5.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.