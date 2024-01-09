Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BODY

Beachbody Stock Performance

NYSE BODY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beachbody

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beachbody by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,584 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beachbody by 149.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beachbody by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 79,454 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beachbody in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beachbody by 26.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.