Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Beachbody in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Beachbody Price Performance

Shares of BODY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Beachbody has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Beachbody

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Beachbody by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Beachbody by 90.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 149.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

About Beachbody

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

