Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 518,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 186,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81. The company has a market cap of C$36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$25.23 million during the quarter. Bear Creek Mining had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. Analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0220764 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

