Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 518,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 186,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BCM
Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance
Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$25.23 million during the quarter. Bear Creek Mining had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. Analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0220764 EPS for the current year.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.