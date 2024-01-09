Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.70 to $13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion to $20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.21 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.83. The company had a trading volume of 488,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,350. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.