Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,857 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.20% of Best Buy worth $30,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.4 %

BBY opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

