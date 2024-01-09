Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 15,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 16,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Biotricity Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biotricity
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.