Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 15,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 16,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Biotricity by 53.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biotricity by 66.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

