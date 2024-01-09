BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, reaching $792.81. The company had a trading volume of 164,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,225. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $741.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BLK. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

