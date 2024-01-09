BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $793.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $741.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

