BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 302,447 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 158,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 108,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

