BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.60.
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
