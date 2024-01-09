BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises 1.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 112,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

