Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 67.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBD.B. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.14.
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. In other news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. Insiders sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
