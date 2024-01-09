Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.88. 4,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 11,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

