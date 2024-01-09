Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,492.15.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $12.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,475.66. The stock had a trading volume of 98,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,179.32 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,247.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,073.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

