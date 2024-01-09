Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $7.92 on Tuesday, reaching $3,454.92. 46,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,247.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3,073.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,179.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

