Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.30.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.5% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $788,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

