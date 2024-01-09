Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLX. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

Boralex Price Performance

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$33.25. 59,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,667. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.75. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.10 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1013734 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boralex news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,418,450.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

