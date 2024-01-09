Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $562,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 294,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,848 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

