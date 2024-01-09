BowFlex (NYSE:BFX) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

BowFlex Stock Performance

BFX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 31,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,720. BowFlex has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64.

Get BowFlex alerts:

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). BowFlex had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. On average, analysts expect that BowFlex will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

BowFlex Company Profile

BowFlex Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BowFlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowFlex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.