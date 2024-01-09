Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Down 7.8%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 829,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,302,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOWL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bowlero

Bowlero Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $4,910,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,428,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,936,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 573.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.