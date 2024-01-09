Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 12.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 512,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

