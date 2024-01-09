Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$320.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$300.00 to C$320.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$285.77.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYD traded up C$2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$276.91. 15,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$261.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$249.07. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$197.66 and a one year high of C$281.27. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 8.488189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

