Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) (TSE:BOY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) (TSE:BOY – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 46,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 66,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50.
Boyuan Construction Group, Inc, a general contracting construction company, constructs residential and commercial buildings, municipal infrastructure, and engineering projects in the People's Republic of China. It constructs residential areas, including housing projects for multi-home neighborhoods and condominium projects; customized factories for the purpose of production, manufacturing, and processing activities; business and residential buildings for the purpose of tourism, restaurants, entertainment, offices, and mixed use office/residential buildings; and public infrastructure projects, such as bus stations, squares, traffic hubs, nursing homes, and government institutions for urban development.
