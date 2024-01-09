BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.50

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.50 and last traded at C$32.50, with a volume of 1525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.01.

BQE Water Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Get BQE Water alerts:

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.67 EPS for the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of C$6.25 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BQE Water

About BQE Water

In other BQE Water news, insider Hall Tingley bought 3,100 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.00 per share, with a total value of C$93,000.00. In other news, insider Hall Tingley purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Kratochvil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,342. Insiders own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.