Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,562 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. 761,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

