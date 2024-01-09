Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $33.57

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $32.36. Bread Financial shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 22,078 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 239,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.