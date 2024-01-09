Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get BRF alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRF

BRF Price Performance

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. BRF has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.