Bricktown Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bricktown Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $309,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,788,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,173,566. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

