Bricktown Capital LLC Sells 49,000 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bricktown Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.0% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day moving average is $209.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $171.62 and a one year high of $224.48. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

