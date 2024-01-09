Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Buys 2,103 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.81. 1,881,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

