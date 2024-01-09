Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 451.9% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 176,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 144,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.