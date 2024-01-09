Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.36. 5,006,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,050,712. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

