Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 1,240 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,261,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,212,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,518,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. 549,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,477. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

